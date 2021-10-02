CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCP) Shares Down 0.2%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP)’s stock price dropped 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $30.63 and last traded at $30.85. Approximately 27,890 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 16,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

