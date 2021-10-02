CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned 0.08% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 48.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 880,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,937,000 after purchasing an additional 289,376 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.4% during the first quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 683,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,552,000 after acquiring an additional 193,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $14,274,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.7% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 593,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,105,000 after purchasing an additional 135,941 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 35.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 322,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,736,000 after purchasing an additional 84,581 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VGLT opened at $88.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.16. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $81.32 and a 1-year high of $99.81.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

