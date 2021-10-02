CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $1.83 Million Holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

CIBC World Markets Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Bilibili by 45.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,198,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,515 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bilibili by 6.9% during the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,841,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,193,000 after acquiring an additional 118,224 shares in the last quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Bilibili during the first quarter worth $190,451,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bilibili by 26.5% during the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,757,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,118,000 after acquiring an additional 367,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cederberg Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Bilibili during the first quarter worth $140,784,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on BILI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Bilibili in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Bilibili from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. HSBC decreased their target price on Bilibili from $140.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. CLSA decreased their price target on Bilibili from $114.00 to $76.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bilibili currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.75.

NASDAQ BILI opened at $64.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.66 and its 200-day moving average is $97.57. Bilibili Inc. has a one year low of $41.10 and a one year high of $157.66.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($1.68). The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 23.68% and a negative net margin of 25.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.35) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

Bilibili Profile

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI).

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.