CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 64.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,607 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,963 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 63.0% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 51.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MLM opened at $354.01 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.59 and a 52-week high of $391.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $367.50 and its 200-day moving average is $357.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 0.63.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.61 dividend. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.25.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

