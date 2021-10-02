CIBC World Markets Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,736 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 212.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,047,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,103,000 after purchasing an additional 39,450,439 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,113,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124,723 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1,366.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,178,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,799 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 365.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,915,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,084 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 159.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,796,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,423 shares during the period. 13.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $59.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.01. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $46.48 and a 1-year high of $61.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.44, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 68.16%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AZN. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

