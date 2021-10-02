CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 21,736 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,736 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AZN. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 183.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $59.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.01. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $46.48 and a 1-year high of $61.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.44, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 68.16%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AZN. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

