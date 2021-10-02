CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 4,051 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,051 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 10,076 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 30.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 6,628 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 92.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 46,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 22,571 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 254.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 274,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,669,000 after purchasing an additional 196,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 374.2% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 89,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 70,798 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $21.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.87. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

