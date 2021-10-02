CIBC World Markets Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 10.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 509,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 62,038 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BTG. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of B2Gold by 360.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,404 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of B2Gold by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 13,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.33% of the company’s stock.

BTG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.75 price objective on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James set a $7.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.20.

B2Gold stock opened at $3.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.82. B2Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $7.14.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $362.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.93 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 34.95%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

