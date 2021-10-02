CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA) Insider CIBT Education Group Inc Buys 37,000 Shares

CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA) insider CIBT Education Group Inc bought 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,680.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,102,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$705,280.

CIBT Education Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 24th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,250.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 3,500 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,135.00.

On Monday, September 20th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,200.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 33,500 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,115.00.

On Monday, September 13th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 500 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$325.00.

On Friday, September 10th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.68 per share, with a total value of C$3,397.50.

On Tuesday, September 7th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.72 per share, with a total value of C$3,600.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 32,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.73 per share, with a total value of C$23,360.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.69 per share, with a total value of C$3,450.00.

On Monday, August 30th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.70 per share, with a total value of C$3,500.00.

Shares of MBA remained flat at $C$0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,908. The stock has a market cap of C$44.90 million and a P/E ratio of -8.16. CIBT Education Group Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.56 and a twelve month high of C$0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.28.

CIBT Education Group (TSE:MBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$16.46 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that CIBT Education Group Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CIBT Education Group

CIBT Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company in Canada and China. The company engages in education, media communications, and real estate development businesses. It offers accredited programs, which include general English, college pathway, business English, medical English, English language test preparation, vacation English, online English, TESOL teacher training, automotive technical training, business management, customer service, English teacher preparation, and accounting, as well as junior and high school preparation programs for overseas study, and other career/vocational training; and interpreting and translation for Koreans and online English teacher training.

