Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Short Interest Up 480.7% in September

Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 874,600 shares, a growth of 480.7% from the August 31st total of 150,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 335,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CIOXY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.43. 99,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Cielo has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $0.91. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.65.

Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $530.80 million for the quarter. Cielo had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 7.16%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%.

About Cielo

Cielo SA Cielo SA engages in the provision of payment processing solutions. It provides credit and debit cards, accreditation services for commercial establishments and service merchants, installation and maintenance of electronic terminals, data collection and processing of electronic and manual transactions.

