Citigroup Inc. Acquires 15,931 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 437.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,931 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of Balchem worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BCPC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Balchem during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Balchem by 40.4% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Balchem by 26.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Balchem during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Balchem during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

BCPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Balchem from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens cut Balchem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

BCPC stock opened at $149.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.05 and a beta of 0.58. Balchem Co. has a 52 week low of $97.06 and a 52 week high of $151.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. Balchem had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $202.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO William A. Backus sold 10,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total transaction of $1,388,850.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO William A. Backus sold 12,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,641,721.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

