Citigroup Inc. Acquires 6,736 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,736 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The New York Times by 10.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of The New York Times by 28.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The New York Times by 16.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 499,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,298,000 after acquiring an additional 69,862 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of The New York Times during the first quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of The New York Times by 56.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NYT opened at $49.61 on Friday. The New York Times Company has a 12 month low of $37.21 and a 12 month high of $58.73. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 60.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.27.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The New York Times had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

The New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

