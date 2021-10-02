Citigroup Inc. Acquires 9,962 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,962 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,524,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,828,000 after purchasing an additional 177,449 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 3.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 743,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,160,000 after purchasing an additional 27,096 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 15.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 598,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,327,000 after purchasing an additional 82,002 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 0.3% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 486,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 6.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 444,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,570,000 after purchasing an additional 24,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SSTK opened at $116.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.98. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 40.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.08. Shutterstock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.41 and a twelve month high of $120.39.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $189.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.45 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 14.93%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 41.58%.

In related news, CTO Peter Silvio sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $101,817.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 13,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total value of $1,496,644.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 12,823,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,683,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,760 shares of company stock worth $19,218,064 in the last ninety days. 37.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SSTK has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Shutterstock from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Shutterstock from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist lifted their target price on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Shutterstock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.33.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

