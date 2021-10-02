Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIP. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIP opened at $56.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.82. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $42.29 and a 52-week high of $58.58. The firm has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.32 and a beta of 0.77.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.22). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 582.86%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BIP shares. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. CIBC started coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

