Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IGM stock opened at $408.43 on Friday. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $297.95 and a 1-year high of $432.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $419.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $396.19.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

