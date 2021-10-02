Citigroup Increases Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Price Target to $25.00

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.80.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock opened at $22.25 on Tuesday. Cabot Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $14.28 and a twelve month high of $23.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.15.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $324.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Cabot Oil & Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 102.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COG. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1,767.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.