Citigroup Lowers The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) to Neutral

Citigroup lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

PNC has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $184.20.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $198.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $189.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.32. The PNC Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $106.85 and a twelve month high of $203.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.62%.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,575 shares of company stock valued at $845,158 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,117,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 34,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,025,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,029,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 43,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.