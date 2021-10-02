Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $152.56 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) will post $152.56 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Civeo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $153.00 million and the lowest is $152.11 million. Civeo posted sales of $142.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Civeo will report full year sales of $566.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $561.50 million to $570.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $610.00 million, with estimates ranging from $599.90 million to $620.09 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Civeo.

Get Civeo alerts:

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.69. Civeo had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $154.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.55 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVEO. Zacks Investment Research cut Civeo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet raised Civeo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

In other Civeo news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $129,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Allan Schoening sold 4,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $108,228.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,347 shares of company stock worth $990,797 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Civeo by 812.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Civeo by 3.1% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 46,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Civeo by 42.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Civeo by 8.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 40,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC grew its position in Civeo by 50.0% during the second quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Civeo stock opened at $22.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09. Civeo has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $25.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.11 million, a PE ratio of -42.33 and a beta of 3.88.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Civeo (CVEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.