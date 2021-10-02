Clearstead Advisors LLC Acquires 120 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 596 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 3,000.0% during the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 172.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 6,099 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $591,785.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Egon Durban sold 113,628 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total transaction of $11,341,210.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 756,005 shares of company stock valued at $73,963,689 in the last ninety days. 47.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.47.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $105.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.73. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.88 and a 1 year high of $106.25. The stock has a market cap of $80.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.99.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.21. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 88.70%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.