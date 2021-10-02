Clearstead Advisors LLC Buys 353 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Paychex by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,111,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,231,010,000 after acquiring an additional 579,004 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Paychex by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,292,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874,215 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,462,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $632,226,000 after acquiring an additional 100,707 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Paychex by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,486,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,793,000 after acquiring an additional 178,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Paychex by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,355,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,750,000 after acquiring an additional 246,042 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $115.15 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.00 and a 12-month high of $118.22. The firm has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.92 and a 200-day moving average of $105.82.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Paychex’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 86.84%.

In other Paychex news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $214,959.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,964,767.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $65,123.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 86,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,748,433.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 283,467 shares of company stock valued at $31,877,536 over the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PAYX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.67.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.