Clearstead Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 7,220 Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Markston International LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $30,000.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

NYSE:OGN opened at $33.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.77. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%.

In other Organon & Co. news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.79 per share, for a total transaction of $101,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

