Clearstead Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,049 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,853,989 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $98,206,000 after buying an additional 205,533 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 34.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 725,168 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $38,419,000 after buying an additional 187,526 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.5% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 81,348 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after buying an additional 10,310 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 31.1% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 68,781 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after buying an additional 16,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.4% during the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,805 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up from $68.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday. Truist raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.73.

Shares of COP opened at $70.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.97. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $70.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.87 billion, a PE ratio of 60.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.92) earnings per share. Analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

