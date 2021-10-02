Clearstead Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,892,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,500,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,390,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,160,000.

DFAS stock opened at $58.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.95. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.18 and a fifty-two week high of $59.79.

