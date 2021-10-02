Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 55.2% from the August 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
CBGPY stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.98. 1,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,669. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.04. Close Brothers Group has a 1-year low of $26.41 and a 1-year high of $53.10.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $1.6292 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%.
Close Brothers Group Company Profile
Close Brothers Group Plc operates as a merchant banking group, which provides lending, deposit taking, securities trading and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Finance, Commercial Finance, Property Finance, Securities, and Asset Management. The Retail Finance segment provides loans to predominantly retail customers, through a network of intermediaries.
