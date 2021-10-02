Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 55.2% from the August 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CBGPY stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.98. 1,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,669. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.04. Close Brothers Group has a 1-year low of $26.41 and a 1-year high of $53.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $1.6292 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%.

CBGPY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Investec upgraded shares of Close Brothers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Close Brothers Group has an average rating of “Hold”.

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group Plc operates as a merchant banking group, which provides lending, deposit taking, securities trading and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Finance, Commercial Finance, Property Finance, Securities, and Asset Management. The Retail Finance segment provides loans to predominantly retail customers, through a network of intermediaries.

