CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Shares Down 1.7%

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) fell 1.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.80 and last traded at $2.83. 69,009 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,415,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.34 and a 200 day moving average of $4.05.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLPS. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in CLPS Incorporation by 109.8% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 18,287 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in CLPS Incorporation during the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CLPS Incorporation during the 1st quarter worth $577,000. Institutional investors own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CLPS, Inc operates as a holding company. It provides information technology, consulting, and solutions service to banking, insurance and financial sectors. It specializes in consulting; development, maintenance and testing of software project; and recruiting, training, developing, and retaining human capital and talents.

