Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola European Partners PLC is a consumer packaged goods company. It is engaged in producing, distributing and marketing nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. It operates primarily in Andorra, Belgium, continental France, Germany, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Sweden. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC, formerly known as Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc., is headquartered in Uxbridge, United Kingdom. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CCEP. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. HSBC cut their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.62.

CCEP stock opened at $55.86 on Thursday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 1-year low of $34.02 and a 1-year high of $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCEP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,825,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,516,000 after purchasing an additional 526,274 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,384,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,420,000 after acquiring an additional 226,575 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,993,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,965,000 after acquiring an additional 51,643 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,901,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,790,000 after buying an additional 77,154 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,560,000. Institutional investors own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

