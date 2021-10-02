Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Codex DNA Inc. is a creator of the BioXp(TM) system, a fully automated benchtop instrument which enables numerous synthetic biology workflows. Codex DNA Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Codex DNA in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Codex DNA in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.57 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Codex DNA in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNAY opened at $11.96 on Tuesday. Codex DNA has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $25.70. The company has a quick ratio of 18.52, a current ratio of 18.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.19.

Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $2.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Codex DNA will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Codex DNA during the second quarter worth about $198,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Codex DNA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Codex DNA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Codex DNA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Codex DNA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $330,000. 20.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Codex DNA, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; and Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries.

