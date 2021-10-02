Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $28.76 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) to post $28.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Codexis’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.00 million and the lowest is $28.10 million. Codexis reported sales of $18.39 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 56.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Codexis will report full year sales of $101.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $100.00 million to $103.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $120.92 million, with estimates ranging from $110.90 million to $131.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Codexis.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $25.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.04 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 15.90% and a negative net margin of 28.16%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDXS. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Codexis from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Codexis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Codexis from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Codexis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

CDXS traded up $2.88 on Friday, hitting $26.14. 6,681,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,956. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.65 and a beta of 1.29. Codexis has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $30.45.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. raised its position in Codexis by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 11,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Codexis by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Codexis by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Codexis by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Codexis by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 17,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

