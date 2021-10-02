Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.143 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th.
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 9.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
NYSE LDP opened at $27.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.81. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $23.04 and a twelve month high of $27.75.
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
