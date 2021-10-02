Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.143 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 9.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE LDP opened at $27.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.81. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $23.04 and a twelve month high of $27.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,144,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,285 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund were worth $31,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

