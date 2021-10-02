Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.157 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund stock opened at $28.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.85. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $24.53 and a 52 week high of $32.50.

Get Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,490 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund were worth $10,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.