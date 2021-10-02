Colliers Securities Reaffirms “Average” Rating for Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR)

Colliers Securities reaffirmed their average rating on shares of Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $151.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SMLR. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Semler Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Semler Scientific from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Semler Scientific presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $157.75.
OTCMKTS SMLR opened at $129.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $871.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.65. Semler Scientific has a twelve month low of $50.11 and a twelve month high of $133.54.
About Semler Scientific
Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.
