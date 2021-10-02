Colliers Securities Reaffirms “Average” Rating for Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR)

Colliers Securities reaffirmed their average rating on shares of Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $151.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SMLR. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Semler Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Semler Scientific from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Semler Scientific presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $157.75.

OTCMKTS SMLR opened at $129.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $871.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.65. Semler Scientific has a twelve month low of $50.11 and a twelve month high of $133.54.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.22. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 68.78% and a net margin of 43.39%. The company had revenue of $14.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Semler Scientific will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.

