Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,223 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Comerica were worth $3,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1.0% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,634,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,997,000 after acquiring an additional 27,101 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,491,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,424,000 after acquiring an additional 42,146 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 6,812.7% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,087,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,434 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 5.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,493,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,111,000 after purchasing an additional 78,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 4.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,443,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,544,000 after purchasing an additional 65,368 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist cut their price objective on Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Comerica from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.29.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $82.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $37.12 and a one year high of $83.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.72.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. The company had revenue of $749.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.18%.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

