Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 927 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 927 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $5,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AEE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Ameren by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,463,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,641,260,000 after buying an additional 579,018 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameren by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,677,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,912,000 after buying an additional 448,999 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Ameren by 837.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,615,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,415,000 after buying an additional 4,122,978 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ameren by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,417,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $358,467,000 after buying an additional 169,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ameren by 20,255.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,965,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $322,634,000 after buying an additional 3,946,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

AEE stock opened at $80.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.06. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $69.79 and a 12 month high of $90.77. The company has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.26.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Ameren had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.50.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

