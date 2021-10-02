Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 9,346 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,346 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $4,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,237,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,657,000 after purchasing an additional 274,438 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Omnicom Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,150,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,638,000 after purchasing an additional 178,572 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Omnicom Group by 26.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,915,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,054,000 after purchasing an additional 405,250 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Omnicom Group by 9.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,823,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,246,000 after purchasing an additional 162,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Omnicom Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,789,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,721,000 after purchasing an additional 11,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OMC opened at $74.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.58. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $86.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.45%.

Several equities analysts have commented on OMC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

