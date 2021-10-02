Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 99.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,423 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $4,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTWO. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 105.8% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VTWO opened at $89.87 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $60.20 and a fifty-two week high of $94.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.221 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%.

