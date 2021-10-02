Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 106,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,362 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF were worth $4,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $461,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 6,928 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $359,000.

PWV opened at $45.04 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $32.56 and a 1 year high of $46.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.51.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

