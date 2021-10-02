Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,362 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF were worth $4,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PWV. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $51,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $143,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $373,000.

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $45.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.51. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $32.56 and a 52 week high of $46.12.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

