Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $4.45 Million Stock Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,614 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.08% of JetBlue Airways worth $4,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 6.4% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 19,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 2.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 51,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 1,693.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock opened at $16.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.58. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12-month low of $10.95 and a 12-month high of $21.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 41.70% and a negative net margin of 28.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 597.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.02) EPS. On average, analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.79.

JetBlue Airways Profile

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU).

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.