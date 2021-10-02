Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Fidelity International Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVA) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 206,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,577 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF worth $5,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FIVA opened at $23.83 on Friday. Fidelity International Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $17.88 and a 1 year high of $25.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.39.

