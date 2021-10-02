Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 870 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $4,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $82,874.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Magdalena Yesil sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $770,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,450 shares of company stock valued at $23,669,706 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet stock opened at $69.25 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $48.04 and a one year high of $85.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.75 and a beta of 1.41.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.57% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. The firm had revenue of $131.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

SMAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Smartsheet from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Smartsheet from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

