Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 9,346 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,346 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $4,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Omnicom Group by 58.8% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 122.7% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 185.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OMC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.50.

NYSE OMC opened at $74.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.58. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $86.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.45%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.