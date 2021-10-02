Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 2,756 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,756 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $4,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Republic Services by 147.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,033,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997,759 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Republic Services by 190.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,237,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,266,000 after acquiring an additional 811,132 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Republic Services by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,712,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,278,625,000 after acquiring an additional 792,584 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 370.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 897,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,165,000 after acquiring an additional 706,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Republic Services by 9.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,355,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,458,000 after acquiring an additional 524,587 shares during the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RSG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.14 price objective (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.18.

In related news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $236,436.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,206. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

RSG stock opened at $120.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.18 and a 52-week high of $126.25. The firm has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.75%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

