Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 6,263 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in American States Water were worth $3,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in American States Water during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of American States Water during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of American States Water during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on American States Water in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American States Water from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of AWR opened at $85.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. American States Water has a 12 month low of $70.07 and a 12 month high of $94.96. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 0.04.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $128.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 18.39%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.66%.

In other American States Water news, CFO Eva G. Tang sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total value of $45,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,304,807.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Diana M. Bonta sold 518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $48,500.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,842 shares of company stock worth $1,155,377 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

