Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 9,566 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,566 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.13% of California Water Service Group worth $3,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 85.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 27.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 640.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

In related news, Director Lester A. Snow sold 700 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $44,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lynne P. Mcghee sold 746 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $47,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,696 shares of company stock valued at $108,474. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group stock opened at $58.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. California Water Service Group has a 12-month low of $44.05 and a 12-month high of $65.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.13.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.38. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 17.22%. The business had revenue of $213.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 46.70%.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.