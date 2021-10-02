Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Stock Holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 543,056 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,721 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.08% of Southwestern Energy worth $3,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWN. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 13.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 269,584 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 32,686 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 376,767 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 15,448 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 140.0% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 107,481 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 62,703 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SWN opened at $5.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.81 and a 200 day moving average of $4.87. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a positive return on equity of 135.54%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.62 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

SWN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.75 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.56.

Southwestern Energy Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

