Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $3.21 Million Stock Holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,365 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $3,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of ALLETE by 2.0% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 95,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of ALLETE by 71.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,135 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ALLETE by 36.0% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 18,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 5,014 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of ALLETE in the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of ALLETE by 44.7% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. 72.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ALLETE news, Director Heidi E. Jimmerson sold 3,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $226,083.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ALE shares. TheStreet cut shares of ALLETE from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ALLETE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.50.

ALE stock opened at $59.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.61. ALLETE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.75 and a fifty-two week high of $73.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.47.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. ALLETE had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. ALLETE’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 75.22%.

ALLETE Profile

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

