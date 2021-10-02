Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,888 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Generac were worth $3,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GNRC. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Generac in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Generac by 772.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Generac in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Generac in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Generac in the second quarter worth about $42,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Generac alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GNRC shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup started coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Generac from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.00.

In related news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total value of $2,012,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $404.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $426.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $376.51. The company has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a PE ratio of 49.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.10 and a 12-month high of $466.92.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $919.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.36 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.