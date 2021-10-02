Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) by 307.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,209 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions were worth $5,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

OTCMKTS MGDDF opened at $153.08 on Wednesday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 1 year low of $106.55 and a 1 year high of $171.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $163.03 and its 200 day moving average is $156.50.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

