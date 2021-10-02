Comparing Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) and New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC)

Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) and New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Charter Hall Group and New York City REIT’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charter Hall Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A New York City REIT $62.90 million 1.67 -$40.96 million ($0.23) -34.91

Charter Hall Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than New York City REIT.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.2% of New York City REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of New York City REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Charter Hall Group and New York City REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charter Hall Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 New York City REIT 0 1 0 0 2.00

New York City REIT has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 43.21%. Given New York City REIT’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe New York City REIT is more favorable than Charter Hall Group.

Profitability

This table compares Charter Hall Group and New York City REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charter Hall Group N/A N/A N/A New York City REIT -93.78% -14.17% -6.23%

Summary

Charter Hall Group beats New York City REIT on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Charter Hall Group Company Profile

With over 30 years' experience in property investment and funds management, we're one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups. We use our property expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity across our core sectors Â- office, retail, industrial & logistics and social infrastructure. Operating with prudence, we've carefully curated a $41.8 billion plus diverse portfolio of over 1100 high quality, long leased properties. Partnership and financial discipline are at the heart of our approach. Acting in the best interest of customers and communities, we combine insight and inventiveness to unlock hidden value. Taking a long term view, our $6.8 billion development pipeline delivers sustainable, technologically enabled projects for our customers. The impacts of what we do are far-reaching. From helping businesses succeed by supporting their evolving workplace needs, to providing investors with superior returns for a better retirement, we're powered by the drive to go further.

New York City REIT Company Profile

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

