Comparing Empiric Student Property (OTCMKTS:EPCFF) and Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI)

Empiric Student Property (OTCMKTS:EPCFF) and Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Empiric Student Property and Crown Castle International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Empiric Student Property N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Crown Castle International $5.84 billion 12.80 $1.06 billion $6.78 25.52

Crown Castle International has higher revenue and earnings than Empiric Student Property.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.1% of Crown Castle International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Crown Castle International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Empiric Student Property and Crown Castle International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Empiric Student Property N/A N/A N/A Crown Castle International 18.62% 12.30% 2.90%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Empiric Student Property and Crown Castle International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Empiric Student Property 0 0 0 0 N/A Crown Castle International 0 4 7 0 2.64

Crown Castle International has a consensus target price of $199.20, suggesting a potential upside of 15.13%. Given Crown Castle International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Crown Castle International is more favorable than Empiric Student Property.

Summary

Crown Castle International beats Empiric Student Property on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Empiric Student Property Company Profile

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello StudentÂ® operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments. The Company, an internally managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales, listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States. The Fiber segment covers access, including space or capacity of fiber primarily supporting small cell networks and fiber solutions. The company was founded by Ted B. Miller Jr. and Edward C. Hutcheson Jr. in 1994 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

